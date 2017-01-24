Huntington to Host 2017 August Wilson...

Huntington to Host 2017 August Wilson Monologue Competition Boston Regional Finals

Huntington Theatre Company 's Department of Education presents the 7th annual Boston regional finals of the August Wilson Monologue Competition, celebrating the writing of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright. Kenny Leon 's True Colors Theatre Company inaugurated the competition in 2009, and this year marks the 7th year that the Huntington's education department has hosted the competition in Boston.

