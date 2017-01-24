Huntington to Host 2017 August Wilson Monologue Competition Boston Regional Finals
Huntington Theatre Company 's Department of Education presents the 7th annual Boston regional finals of the August Wilson Monologue Competition, celebrating the writing of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright. Kenny Leon 's True Colors Theatre Company inaugurated the competition in 2009, and this year marks the 7th year that the Huntington's education department has hosted the competition in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|1 hr
|Maureen Pingaro
|1
|Cheating patriots never give
|Mon
|See you in Houston
|3
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Sun
|Aquarius-wy
|2,437
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Mood
|44
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|Jan 20
|former democrat
|2
|Feminization
|Jan 18
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Jan 17
|Everett dawg
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC