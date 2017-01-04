Hopefuls emerge for Roxbury, South Boston council seats
More names have surfaced as possible contenders in the 2017 City Council elections, particularly in two districts where it's uncertain whether incumbents will stick around. The potential candidates include Kim Janey, a community activist and public education champion who hails from a large and influential African-American family from Roxbury.
