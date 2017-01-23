Homeless man charged with putting explosive next to cruiser
BUSTED: Asim Kieta, 42, is charged with leaving an incendiary device next to a city police cruiser last Friday in South Boston. A Boston police marker rests on the ground next to part of the device that was left next to the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheating patriots never give
|23 hr
|See you in Houston
|3
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Sun
|Aquarius-wy
|2,437
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Mood
|44
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|Jan 20
|former democrat
|2
|Feminization
|Jan 18
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Jan 17
|Everett dawg
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Mary Land and the...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC