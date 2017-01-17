Homeless man arrested in Southie police bombing

BPD had sought the public's help in IDing this person who was seen in surveillance video in the area of an incident in South Boston: At about 8:20am, on Friday, January 20, 2017, members of the BPD's Explosive Ordinance Unit responded to 101 West Broadway for a report of a police cruiser damaged by an incendiary device. Boston police have arrested and charged a homeless man with the attempted bombing of a police cruiser Friday in South Boston.

