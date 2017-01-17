There are on the Boston Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, promote socialism in Boston. In it, Boston Herald reports that:

SPEAKING OUT: Keely Mullen, an organizer with Socialist Alternative, one of the groups planning a massive protest on the Common tomorrow. Pushing a socialist agenda and saying they fear a Trump administration, thousands of demonstrators are expected to take to the Common tomorrow night to protest the inauguration.

