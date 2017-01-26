Francis Poulenc's opera Dialogues des...

Francis Poulenc's opera Dialogues des Carmelites offers timely...

The opera Dialogues des CarmA©lites tells the story of a group of 18th-century nuns facing a cruel test of faith. In 1794, a group of Carmelite nuns and lay sisters were guillotined in Paris for refusing to renounce their order and its monastic vows.

