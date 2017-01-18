For many in Mass., Trump's big day is no celebration
A "flash mob" of ukulele players will descend on South Station. Comedians will roast the sorry state of affairs at a show called "What a Joke" and give the proceeds to the ACLU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|9 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Feminization
|Wed
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Tue
|Everett dawg
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Mary Land and the...
|1
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|ELVIS and The OLI...
|2
|I had a dream
|Jan 16
|former democrat
|1
|John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11)
|Jan 15
|Stephen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC