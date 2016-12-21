Fill your new year with beaches, caves and treehouses: 17 destinations for 2017

Clockwise from top left: Tulum, Mexico; Todos Santos, Baja California; Vancouver; Bordeaux ) Here are 17 destinations that look especially fetching right now. The list includes cities, countries, islands and national parks on five continents; bohemians and Slovenians; spherical Canadian treehouses; vast Vietnamese caves; train tracks at 14,000 feet; and the mother of all Marimekko stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.