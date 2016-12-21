Father, son die in Easton crash

Father, son die in Easton crash

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

The devastated wife and mother of two Easton men killed in a horrific head-on collision Friday night said the world lost two men who loved "wholeheartedly" and gave everything they had to their family and friends. "Both of them loved wholeheartedly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... 22 min spytheweb 3
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury 41 min Whitewash 8
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 4 hr True Judgment 2,421
News Two men shot in Dorchester early Sunday 7 hr former democrat 1
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston 8 hr red dawn 2
News Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Ba... 9 hr former democrat 2
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) Dec 30 End of the rainbow 59
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,518,695

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC