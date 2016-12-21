Father, son die in Easton crash
The devastated wife and mother of two Easton men killed in a horrific head-on collision Friday night said the world lost two men who loved "wholeheartedly" and gave everything they had to their family and friends. "Both of them loved wholeheartedly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|22 min
|spytheweb
|3
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|41 min
|Whitewash
|8
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|4 hr
|True Judgment
|2,421
|Two men shot in Dorchester early Sunday
|7 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|8 hr
|red dawn
|2
|Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Ba...
|9 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|Dec 30
|End of the rainbow
|59
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC