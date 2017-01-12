Family mourns slain teen

Family mourns slain teen

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

People gather around a makeshift memorial to remember shooting victim Jimmy Vasquez, at the scene on Shurtleff Street. Staff photo Chris Christo A person places flowers at a memorial for shooting victim Jimmy Vasquez, at the scene on Shurtleff St. Staff photo Chris Christo GRIEVING: Mourners gather yesterday at a sidewalk memorial, left, to Jimmy Vasquez, who was shot to death Friday night in Chelsea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11) 2 hr Stephen 2
mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos... 7 hr Hum219 1
News Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless Fri red dawn 3
News Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh Fri red dawn 2
News Parents appeal to black, Latino caucus over Bos... Fri former democrat 1
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan 12 spytheweb 6
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 12 Fasten your seatb... 5
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,346 • Total comments across all topics: 277,943,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC