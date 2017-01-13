Expressway is a slow ride during Friday commute
The MBTA is reporting all rail services on schedule while the Southeast Expressway has turned into a slow crawl for drivers during the commute Friday around 6:50 a.m. Speeds on the Expressway have dropped below 30 miles an hour between Braintree and the ramps in South Boston around 6:50 a.m., according to Mass511.com. A similar tale is being told on Interstate 93 north of Boston where Mass511.com is reporting speeds below 30 miles an hour as drivers transit through Somerville and into Charlestown around 6:50 a.m. Also north of Boston, an accident was reported on Route 1 southbound near Lynn Street on the Revere Malden line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|21 hr
|red dawn
|3
|Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh
|21 hr
|red dawn
|2
|Parents appeal to black, Latino caucus over Bos...
|22 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|6
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Thu
|Fasten your seatb...
|5
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Thu
|No u din t
|2,436
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC