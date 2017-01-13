Expressway is a slow ride during Friday commute

The MBTA is reporting all rail services on schedule while the Southeast Expressway has turned into a slow crawl for drivers during the commute Friday around 6:50 a.m. Speeds on the Expressway have dropped below 30 miles an hour between Braintree and the ramps in South Boston around 6:50 a.m., according to Mass511.com. A similar tale is being told on Interstate 93 north of Boston where Mass511.com is reporting speeds below 30 miles an hour as drivers transit through Somerville and into Charlestown around 6:50 a.m. Also north of Boston, an accident was reported on Route 1 southbound near Lynn Street on the Revere Malden line.

