EVENT: Award Winning International Musician and Bandleader...
Multi-Instrumentalist, bandleader, and award winning drummer "Tat" Tatsuya Yoshinaga, announced today the date for his Boston/Cambridge concert featuring the XTY Group. They will perform on January 10, 2017 from 8:30-11:30 PM at the Ryles Jazz Club, 212 Hampshire St., Cambridge, MA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|26 min
|freelancehobo
|3
|Plowing and salting in Everett
|1 hr
|Everett Resident
|3
|Pan handlers on route 16?
|4 hr
|Addicts mom
|7
|Is everett being gentrified?
|5 hr
|Four year resident
|3
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Sun
|Old Preacher Man
|2
|Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with crimi...
|Sun
|former democrat
|1
|No more kennedy BS
|Sat
|Lets compare
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC