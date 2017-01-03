EVENT: Award Winning International Musician and Bandleader...

EVENT: Award Winning International Mu...

Award Winning International Musician and Bandleader

Multi-Instrumentalist, bandleader, and award winning drummer "Tat" Tatsuya Yoshinaga, announced today the date for his Boston/Cambridge concert featuring the XTY Group. They will perform on January 10, 2017 from 8:30-11:30 PM at the Ryles Jazz Club, 212 Hampshire St., Cambridge, MA.

