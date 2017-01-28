Equipment failure causes power losses, smoking manholes
An underground equipment failure left a couple hundred Eversource customers in Boston without electricity Saturday, according to the power company. Crews arrived at Centre Street in Jamaica Plain to make repairs just before 3 p.m, said Rhiannon D'Angelo, an Eversource spokeswoman.
