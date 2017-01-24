Emerson students petition to rename Boylston T stop
Students enrolled in a civic design course at Emerson College fight to rename the Green Line's Boylston station after the college. PHOTO BY LEXI PLINE/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Emerson College students started a petition to change the name of the Boylston Street T station to "Emerson College," according to a website on Change.org.
Read more at The Daily Free Press.
