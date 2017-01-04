East Boston Times 2016:Honorable Mention
Officers Matt Morris and Richard Cintolo with Officer Cliff Singletary during a charity hockey game for the two wounded officers. Traditionally the East Boston Times picks a Man and Woman of the Year but we would be remiss if we failed to mention the brave officers that were wounded during a shoot out with a suspect in October and the officers who helped save one of the wounded officer's lives as well as the two doctors that performed a miracle that evening.
