East Boston fire Sunday displaces 12
A three-alarm blaze displaced 11 adults and one child Sunday in East Boston, according to the Boston Fire Department. The fire at 149 Lexington St. started at 11:28 a.m. and caused $600,000 in damage, Boston Fire Department spokesman Steve MacDonald said.
