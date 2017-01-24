Drywall company under fire for employ...

Drywall company under fire for employment practices agrees to use union labor

A major New Hampshire drywall installer has agreed to become a union contractor and says it is close to resolving allegations brought by Attorney General Maura Healey's office over its alleged practice of hiring workers as subcontractors instead of employees. Universal Drywall of Auburn, N.H., which works on large residential and commercial projects in the Boston and elsewhere in the region, said it has completed "months of discussions" with the New England Regional Council of Carpenters union.

