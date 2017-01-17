Dorchester man charged with trying to blow up that police cruiser in South Boston
Police say two officers sustained minor injuries from the resulting explosion; one officer managed to drive the cruiser away after the flames started but before the canister exploded. Kieta will be arraigned tomorrow in South Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and batter by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, arson and possession of an explosive or destructive incendiary device.
