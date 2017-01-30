Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonza...

Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State may need new taxes

13 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Former Secretary for Former Budget Chief for the Commonwealth Jay Gonzalaz has declared his intention to run for Governor against Charlie Baker. Staff photo by Jim Mahoney Newly announced Democratic gubernatorial challenger Jay Gonzalez said he's open to new taxes to help spur more revenue into the state's coffers, painting the management-focused style of Gov. Charlie Baker as short-sighted and many of the Republican's budget proposals as too "modest."

