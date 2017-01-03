David L. Ryan/Globe Staff Parking meter rates rise in Back Bay, Seaport
Drivers grumbled over increased parking meter fees in the Back Bay and Seaport on Tuesday, the first day of the city's new program to test higher rates in those neighborhoods. "Hopefully it'll make it easier to get a meter when I need it," said Paul Mahoney of Boston, who travels to Newbury Street every couple weeks and circles the block seeking for a place to park.
