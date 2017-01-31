dave epstein dave epsteinSnowstorm will create a slippery commute home
A low-grade snowstorm will drop 3 to 5 inches of snow on the Greater Boston area Tuesday afternoon, causing a slippery ride home during evening rush hour. Snow could break out as early as 1 p.m. across western Massachusetts, though it could take until 5 p.m before it reaches the North Shore.
