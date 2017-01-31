Crumbs Bake Shop shuts its doors in d...

Crumbs Bake Shop shuts its doors in downtown Boston - again

Crumbs Bake Shop has closed in downtown Boston - again. The New York City-based bakery and cupcake chain had previously shuttered its location at 176 Federal St. in Boston's Financial District in July 2014, only to be reopened months later after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

