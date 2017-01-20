Councilor Jackson Announces Bid for M...

Councilor Jackson Announces Bid for Mayor; Calls for a More Equitable Growth Citywide

When Councilor Tito Jackson took to the podium to announce his bid for mayor at the Haley House Cafe in Roxbury last Thursday, Jan. 12, he didn't paint himself as a candidate for one particular group of people, but for all of the people of the city - in particular those in the neighborhoods and the students in the public schools that he indicated are increasingly getting left behind by a City he said is focusing too much on big money, big events and corporate deals. "We need a Boston that is thriving not in one of 23 neighborhoods, but in all 23 neighborhoods," he said to a crowd gathered in the parking lot of the Haley House Bakery, a work program for those trying to get back on their feet.

