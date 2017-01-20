Could Trump's Inaugural Address Reassure His Critics? Signs Point To No
Chelsea has a huge Latino population-and according to Gladys Vega, the executive director of the nonprofit Chelsea Collaborative, some 10,000 of them are undocumented. Given Donald Trump's hard line on illegal immigration, it's no surprise his election sent a shock wave through that city just north of Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett Public Housing Not Doing Sidewalks? (Feb '15)
|7 min
|Names please
|21
|Never Enough
|15 min
|Back to the future
|6
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|23 min
|freelancehobo
|120
|Pan handlers on route 16?
|9 hr
|Keeping it simple
|11
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|14 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Feminization
|Jan 18
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Jan 17
|Everett dawg
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC