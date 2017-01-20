Could Trump's Inaugural Address Reass...

Could Trump's Inaugural Address Reassure His Critics? Signs Point To No

Chelsea has a huge Latino population-and according to Gladys Vega, the executive director of the nonprofit Chelsea Collaborative, some 10,000 of them are undocumented. Given Donald Trump's hard line on illegal immigration, it's no surprise his election sent a shock wave through that city just north of Boston.

