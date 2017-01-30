Continue reading 3 Boston neighborhoods that stay hot all year long

Continue reading 3 Boston neighborhoo...

The Boston area is the stuff of summer vacation memories -- Freedom Trail and Pops on the Fourth, baseball and "Sweet Caroline," seafood and cannolis and weekends at the Cape. Thanks to walkable neighborhoods, ride-hailing services, a thriving food and drink scene, lots of new hotel rooms and attractions and plenty of millennial energy, it's also a great place to come in from the cold for a long weekend or extended stay.

