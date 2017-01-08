Colonial Theatre to reopen in new deal

Colonial Theatre to reopen in new deal

12 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The London-based Ambassador Theatre Group has been chosen to operate Emerson College's celebrated Colonial Theatre in a deal, announced Sunday evening, that is expected to breathe new life into Boston's Theatre District. The Colonial, which has been dark for more than a year , will benefit from the considerable reach and resources of the Ambassador group, one of the largest international producers of live theater.

