City would toughen rules on building ...

City would toughen rules on building shadows, as long as Winthrop Square tower can rise to 775 feet

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The skyscraper that Millennium Partners has proposed for Winthrop Square could be the last new building to cast shadows on Boston Common, under a plan being floated by city officials to win support for the 775-foot tower. The Walsh administration is willing to write tougher rules restricting the size of shadows that new buildings can cast on Boston Common, as long as there's a one-time exemption for Winthrop Square, said Brian Golden, director of the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p... 18 hr 25or6to4 1
Feminization Wed Elmondo 1
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... Jan 17 Everett dawg 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Jan 16 Mary Land and the... 1
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 ELVIS and The OLI... 2
I had a dream Jan 16 former democrat 1
John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11) Jan 15 Stephen 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC