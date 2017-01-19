City would toughen rules on building shadows, as long as Winthrop Square tower can rise to 775 feet
The skyscraper that Millennium Partners has proposed for Winthrop Square could be the last new building to cast shadows on Boston Common, under a plan being floated by city officials to win support for the 775-foot tower. The Walsh administration is willing to write tougher rules restricting the size of shadows that new buildings can cast on Boston Common, as long as there's a one-time exemption for Winthrop Square, said Brian Golden, director of the Boston Planning & Development Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|18 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Feminization
|Wed
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Jan 17
|Everett dawg
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Mary Land and the...
|1
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|ELVIS and The OLI...
|2
|I had a dream
|Jan 16
|former democrat
|1
|John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11)
|Jan 15
|Stephen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC