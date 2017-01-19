City would toughen rules on building shadows, as long as Winthrop Square tower can rise to 775 feet

The skyscraper that Millennium Partners has proposed for Winthrop Square could be the last new building to cast shadows on Boston Common, under a plan being floated by city officials to win support for the 775-foot tower. The Walsh administration is willing to write tougher rules restricting the size of shadows that new buildings can cast on Boston Common, as long as there's a one-time exemption for Winthrop Square, said Brian Golden, director of the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

