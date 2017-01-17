City pushing Lowell House to explore ...

City pushing Lowell House to explore new sites for sober-living facility

The city administration is pushing Lowell House to consider other sites for a new residential treatment facility instead of its planned Merrimack Street site in the Acre. Reaction to the planned facility was already cool, but a memo to the City Council this week is the first to show that the city is working to find Lowell House other locations other than in an area that City Hall hopes can become more of a developed corridor.

