City grants Emerson students' request for longer walk signal

Boston officials this week answered the pleas of a group of Emerson College students who had lobbied the city to extend the timers at the four-way crosswalk at Boylston and Tremont streets, citing the dangerousness of the busy intersection . Gina N. Fiandaca, commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department, said in a letter Monday to Catherine D'Ignazio, an assistant professor at Emerson, and her students, that crews adjusted the length of the walk cycles by a total of four seconds.

