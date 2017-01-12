City grants Emerson students' request for longer walk signal
Boston officials this week answered the pleas of a group of Emerson College students who had lobbied the city to extend the timers at the four-way crosswalk at Boylston and Tremont streets, citing the dangerousness of the busy intersection . Gina N. Fiandaca, commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department, said in a letter Monday to Catherine D'Ignazio, an assistant professor at Emerson, and her students, that crews adjusted the length of the walk cycles by a total of four seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|5 hr
|Fasten your seatb...
|5
|Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh
|6 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|7 hr
|No u din t
|2,437
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|music- the specials - uk ska band (Oct '08)
|Jan 10
|Merchgirl
|8
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Jan 8
|Old Preacher Man
|2
|Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with crimi...
|Jan 8
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC