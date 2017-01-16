Christine Lavin and Don White "On The...

Christine Lavin and Don White "On The Funny Side of the Street" at 6 On The Square

Leave your worries at the doorstep and join Christine Lavin and Don White as they return to 6 On The Square on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 pm to present a night of comedy unlike any other, The Funny Side of the Street: A Night of Brighter Laughter. Since 2008 these two veteran performers have brought their unique brand of clean and hilarious musical comedy to audiences across the US proving night after night that comedy can be smart, friendly, and breathtakingly funny without being vulgar or pejorative.

