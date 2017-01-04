Charlestown High's Change Starts from the Top
In 1974, as Mayor Kevin White's Press Secretary, I became the spokesperson for bussing in Boston. I saw first-hand how bussing tore the fabric of the city apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlestown Patriot-Bridge.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|22 hr
|At their peril
|2,431
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|23 hr
|America for all r...
|3
|Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Ba...
|Tue
|Mikey
|9
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Mon
|Wildchild
|5
|No more kennedy BS
|Mon
|former democrat
|1
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|Sun
|Bicycle built for...
|60
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Sun
|Whitewash
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC