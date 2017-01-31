Celeste Oliva and Alexander Platt to ...

Celeste Oliva and Alexander Platt to Reunite in Stage Kiss at the Lyric Stage; Cast Set

Stage Kiss by Sarah Ruhl , winner of the 2016 Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award and a MacArthur "genius" grant, will be directed by Courtney O'Connor at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston, opening February 26 and running through March 26, 2017. Previews begin February 24. STAGE KISS reunites actors Celeste Oliva* and Alexander Platt * after their success together in CHINGLISH.

