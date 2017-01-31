Casino mogul Steve Wynn tapped for to...

Casino mogul Steve Wynn tapped for top Republican finance post

Steve Wynn, the billionaire casino mogul who is building a resort in Everett, will serve as the new finance chairman of the Republican National Commitee, the party said Tuesday. "His incredible career has been marked not just by extraordinary business success, but meaningful relationships with his employees, guests, and Americans of all backgrounds," said RNC chair Ronna McDaniel in the release.

