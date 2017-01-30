Carr: You want fake news? Check out AG's - hate crime hotline'
CALLING IN: Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, above, have been calling into Attorney General Maura Healey's hotline claiming they have been mistreated by President Trump backers because of their Hillary regalia. For the last two months, I've been trying to get the phone logs from Attorney General Maura Healey's much-ballyhooed "hate crime hotline."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|19
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|13 hr
|Karnak
|6
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|13 hr
|Hiroshima
|3
|A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri...
|15 hr
|former democrat
|1
|the goddam jews are to blame
|18 hr
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|19 hr
|Rick
|5
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|21 hr
|Well Well
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC