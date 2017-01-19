Cape Winda s $88,000 lease payment sh...

Cape Winda s $88,000 lease payment shows project is still alive

Read more: WWLP

BOSTON - For a couple of years now, Beacon Hill insiders have viewed the once-vaunted Cape Wind Energy Project as dead, a victim of local opposition, persistent lawsuits, financing challenges, and power purchase and permitting setbacks. As recently as this summer, the Massachusetts Legislature wrote language into an offshore wind energy development bill that essentially disqualified the Nantucket Sound project from competing for the long-term energy contracts called for under a law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.

