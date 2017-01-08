Cambridge biotech firm mourns loss of worker killed in Mission Hill crash
Employees at a Cambridge biotechnology company mourned the loss of a co-worker Sunday, after she was struck and killed late Saturday afternoon in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood. Jessica Cosman, of Grafton, was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Hillside and Sunset streets at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
