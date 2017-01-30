BWW Review: Georgia Lyman is the Athe...

BWW Review: Georgia Lyman is the Atheist: I'm a Believer

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Written and Directed by Ronan Noone; Scenic Design, Ronan Noone; Lighting Design/Master Electrician, Matthew Breton; Sound Design, Phil Schroeder; Costume Design, Georgia Lyman; Media Advisor, Zachary Dyer; Stage Manager, Katherine Humbert; Technical Director, Marc Olivere; Production Assistant Jake Mellen; Costume Masters, Marzie Ghasempour, Laura J. Neill; Properties Master, Kate Snodgrass; House Managers, Anna Oehlberg, Paisley Piasecki; Front of House Staff, Beirut Balutis, Anmol Dhaliwal, Marzie Ghasempour, Matt Manarchy, Sarah Shin, Alexis Scheer Performances through February 5 at Boston Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University, 949 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA; Box Office 866-811-4111 or www.BostonPlaywrights.org Boston Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University has a mission to produce new plays by alumni of its M.F.A. Playwriting Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 19
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 13 hr Karnak 6
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 13 hr Hiroshima 3
News A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri... 15 hr former democrat 1
the goddam jews are to blame 18 hr NORMAN BATES 1
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 19 hr Rick 5
News Walsh said he partially views Trump election as... 21 hr Well Well 8
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,183 • Total comments across all topics: 278,418,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC