BWW Review: Georgia Lyman is the Atheist: I'm a Believer
Written and Directed by Ronan Noone; Scenic Design, Ronan Noone; Lighting Design/Master Electrician, Matthew Breton; Sound Design, Phil Schroeder; Costume Design, Georgia Lyman; Media Advisor, Zachary Dyer; Stage Manager, Katherine Humbert; Technical Director, Marc Olivere; Production Assistant Jake Mellen; Costume Masters, Marzie Ghasempour, Laura J. Neill; Properties Master, Kate Snodgrass; House Managers, Anna Oehlberg, Paisley Piasecki; Front of House Staff, Beirut Balutis, Anmol Dhaliwal, Marzie Ghasempour, Matt Manarchy, Sarah Shin, Alexis Scheer Performances through February 5 at Boston Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University, 949 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA; Box Office 866-811-4111 or www.BostonPlaywrights.org Boston Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University has a mission to produce new plays by alumni of its M.F.A. Playwriting Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|19
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|13 hr
|Karnak
|6
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|13 hr
|Hiroshima
|3
|A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri...
|15 hr
|former democrat
|1
|the goddam jews are to blame
|18 hr
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|19 hr
|Rick
|5
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|21 hr
|Well Well
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC