BWW Review: Georgia Lyman is the Atheist: I'm a Believer

Written and Directed by Ronan Noone; Scenic Design, Ronan Noone; Lighting Design/Master Electrician, Matthew Breton; Sound Design, Phil Schroeder; Costume Design, Georgia Lyman; Media Advisor, Zachary Dyer; Stage Manager, Katherine Humbert; Technical Director, Marc Olivere; Production Assistant Jake Mellen; Costume Masters, Marzie Ghasempour, Laura J. Neill; Properties Master, Kate Snodgrass; House Managers, Anna Oehlberg, Paisley Piasecki; Front of House Staff, Beirut Balutis, Anmol Dhaliwal, Marzie Ghasempour, Matt Manarchy, Sarah Shin, Alexis Scheer Performances through February 5 at Boston Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University, 949 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA; Box Office 866-811-4111 or www.BostonPlaywrights.org Boston Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University has a mission to produce new plays by alumni of its M.F.A. Playwriting Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.