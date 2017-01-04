Bushell Piano Movers - family firm moves, services, sells pianos
Need to move a piano from here to there? Bushell Piano Movers has been doing that since 1969, and can handle just about any piano move, whether it's moving an upright to a condo in the same town or moving a pair of $114,000 Steinway grand pianos to Kuwait for an oil industry executive. The business started back in 1969 when Elsworth and Ethel Moody opened a piano and organ store and music studio in Framingham.
