Bushell Piano Movers - family firm moves, services, sells pianos

Need to move a piano from here to there? Bushell Piano Movers has been doing that since 1969, and can handle just about any piano move, whether it's moving an upright to a condo in the same town or moving a pair of $114,000 Steinway grand pianos to Kuwait for an oil industry executive. The business started back in 1969 when Elsworth and Ethel Moody opened a piano and organ store and music studio in Framingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.