Bushell Piano Movers - family firm mo...

Bushell Piano Movers - family firm moves, services, sells pianos

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

Need to move a piano from here to there? Bushell Piano Movers has been doing that since 1969, and can handle just about any piano move, whether it's moving an upright to a condo in the same town or moving a pair of $114,000 Steinway grand pianos to Kuwait for an oil industry executive. The business started back in 1969 when Elsworth and Ethel Moody opened a piano and organ store and music studio in Framingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 5 hr True Judgment 2,436
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) 6 hr BOS ACY BOS 62
Finding Dope (Jun '13) 6 hr simcop 43
KONG CORP. Issues dog toy recall (Sep '14) 7 hr MORT 2
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Tue America for all r... 3
News Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Ba... Tue Mikey 9
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Mon Wildchild 5
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,602

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC