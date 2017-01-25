Boston to look at getting into the el...

Boston to look at getting into the electricity market to try to curb emissions

1 hr ago

Boston city councilors agreed today to look at getting Boston into the bulk purchase of electricity from sustainable sources for resale to local residents and businesses. Council President Michelle Wu said consumers could opt out of any such system, but said the main goal would be to help Boston dramatically reduce its contribution to climate change by maximizing the amount of energy the city consumes from non- or low-polluting sources.

