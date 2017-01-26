Boston sex offenders too easy to lose
NO FIXED ADDRESS: The Boston Police Department is concerned about the tracking of homeless convicted sex offenders throughout the city. More than 200 Boston sex offenders - 75 of them dangerous Level 3 predators - are on the lam after failing to register with the state, and another 50 are using a loophole and listing places without fixed addresses, including Boston Common, as their homes.
