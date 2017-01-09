Boston Public Schools bus monitor taken to a hospital after crash
A Boston Public School bus monitor was taken to a area hospital following a crash involving a school bus in Jamaica Plain Monday, officials said. The incident happened around 7:37 a.m. near the intersections of South and Bussey streets, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|1 hr
|LOCK
|23
|Is everett being gentrified?
|6 hr
|EverettCitizen
|4
|Plowing and salting in Everett
|9 hr
|Everett Resident
|3
|Pan handlers on route 16?
|11 hr
|Addicts mom
|7
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Sun
|Old Preacher Man
|2
|Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with crimi...
|Sun
|former democrat
|1
|No more kennedy BS
|Jan 7
|Lets compare
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC