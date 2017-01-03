Boston politicsbeats alternative

13 hrs ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Massachusetts voters are happy to elect Republican governors, and to the frustration of those governors, they are pleased to elect Democratic legislators. Governor Baker is the latest to try to figure out what if anything his party can do about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

