Boston Police cracking more murder cases

Boston Police cracking more murder cases

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross's badge is pictured before a weekly peace walk with Twelfth Baptist Church members in Roxbury last summer. When Jeffrey Kelly was shot to death outside of a Jamaica Plain convenience store, in August, few probably expected the murder of a panhandler in a wheelchair, which quickly faded from headlines, to get the kind of investigation that can lead to an arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 1 hr Agent777 27
Is everett being gentrified? 14 hr EverettCitizen 4
Plowing and salting in Everett 17 hr Everett Resident 3
Pan handlers on route 16? 19 hr Addicts mom 7
News Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless Sun Old Preacher Man 2
News Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with crimi... Sun former democrat 1
No more kennedy BS Jan 7 Lets compare 4
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC