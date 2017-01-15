Boston police arrest two men, recover guns in two separate incidents

Boston police arrested a man in the South End Saturday after he allegedly shoplifted about $400 worth of merchandise from a nearby Lord & Taylor while carrying a gun in his backpack. Tommy Germain Gedeus, 25, was stopped at about 1 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Saint James Street and Trinity Place in the South End, where officers had received a call for a fight.

