Boston man arrested in alleged carjac...

Boston man arrested in alleged carjacking

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A Boston man is facing carjacking charges after he allegedly forced his way into a car in Roxbury Monday and pantomimed that he was armed with a handgun, leading the driver and passenger to leave, Boston police said. The incident began near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Bower Street when a carjacker forced his way into the back seat of the private car around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 7 hr At their peril 2,431
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston 7 hr America for all r... 3
News Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Ba... 13 hr Mikey 9
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Mon Wildchild 5
No more kennedy BS Mon former democrat 1
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) Sun Bicycle built for... 60
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury Sun Whitewash 8
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,772 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,470

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC