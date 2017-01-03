Boston man arrested in alleged carjacking

A Boston man is facing carjacking charges after he allegedly forced his way into a car in Roxbury Monday and pantomimed that he was armed with a handgun, leading the driver and passenger to leave, Boston police said. The incident began near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Bower Street when a carjacker forced his way into the back seat of the private car around 1 p.m. on Monday.

