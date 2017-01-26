Boston in the Early 1900s
More than a century ago, Boston was bursting at the seams with more than 400,000 people crammed within the confines of less than a square mile of the downtown area. Adding to the congestion, more than 8,000 horses pulled trolleys to transport people and goods.
