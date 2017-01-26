Boston cab owners sue over Uber again

The owners of 462 Boston medallion cabs yesterday sued Uber for what they say are the profits Uber cost them through unfair competition over a five-year period. The suit comes days after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by an association of Boston medallion owners against the state's new regulations that allow Uber, Lyft and other "transportation network companies" to operate, and a month after the judge dismissed the owners' suit against the city of Boston over the way it did or didn't regulate the companies.

