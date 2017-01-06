Boston Ballet Announces 2017 [email protected] Series
Boston Ballet is pleased to announce its [email protected] performance series for the 2016-2017 season. Boston Ballet II , Boston Ballet's Second Company , will present a range of diverse repertoire January 21-22, 2017 at 7:30 pm.
