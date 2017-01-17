Boston almost ready to uncork BYOB at...

Boston almost ready to uncork BYOB at small restaurants in outer neighborhoods

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Universal Hub

The Boston Licensing Board today approved regulations that will let small restaurants without liquor licenses let their customers bring in beer and wine. But there's a catch: The board now has to design online and paper application forms for potentially eligible restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feminization 10 hr Elmondo 1
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... Tue Everett dawg 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Mon Mary Land and the... 1
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon ELVIS and The OLI... 2
I had a dream Mon former democrat 1
John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11) Sun Stephen 2
mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos... Jan 15 Hum219 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,960 • Total comments across all topics: 278,030,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC