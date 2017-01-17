Boston almost ready to uncork BYOB at small restaurants in outer neighborhoods
The Boston Licensing Board today approved regulations that will let small restaurants without liquor licenses let their customers bring in beer and wine. But there's a catch: The board now has to design online and paper application forms for potentially eligible restaurants.
