Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with criminal justice effort
There are 1 comment on the WWLP story from 14 hrs ago, titled Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with criminal justice effort. In it, WWLP reports that:
German federal police say that they found 19 migrants at a highway stop in Bavaria who were suffering from hypothermia after t BOSTON, Mass. - Critical of an ongoing review of the state's criminal justice system, some members of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus say they plan to continue their push for sentencing reform and still see avenues for broader changes ahead this session.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWLP.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Well the unhappy latino's can just sneak back across the border to which ever third world hell hole they escaped from.
We wont miss them,
as for the blacks no one gives a big fat rats rear end cause black lives don't matter to blacks in American cities so why would anyone else care?
Tell al notverymentally Sharpton, Tito & Lighting to go get jobs stop blaming race on every ill in the hood.
that black liberal BS tired song is getting old.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plowing and salting in Everett
|8 hr
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|8 hr
|Old Preacher Man
|2
|This years resident parking stickers
|Sat
|EverettCitizen
|3
|Is everett being gentrified?
|Sat
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Another Qualified One Gone
|Sat
|EverettCitizen
|7
|No more kennedy BS
|Sat
|Lets compare
|4
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Jan 5
|True Judgment
|2,434
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC